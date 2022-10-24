Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

PCRX stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

