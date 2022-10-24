Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 767,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

