Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $54.22 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina
In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
