Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

