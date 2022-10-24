Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.