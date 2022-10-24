Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign Stock Performance

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $176.33 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.