Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $259.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $248.17 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

