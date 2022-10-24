Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,879,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 409,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,641.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $888,625. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.88. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.