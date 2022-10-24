Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,509. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

