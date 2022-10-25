10,036 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.