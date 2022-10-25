15,051 Shares in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LFG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Archaea Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.