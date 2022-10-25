17,164 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.