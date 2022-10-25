18,770 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Stock Down 0.0 %

KNBE opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,776 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KnowBe4 Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.