18,770 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KNBE opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.
In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,776 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
