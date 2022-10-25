1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 50.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

SRCE stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCE. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

