27,069 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $195.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maiden in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

