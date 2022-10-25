4,102 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BSMQ stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
