4,850 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

