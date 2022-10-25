a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Head-To-Head Review

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -26.04% -231.87% -27.54% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($3.73) -3.11 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.41 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -13.77

Analyst Recommendations

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ozon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ozon and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 168.16%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Ozon on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

