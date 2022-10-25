Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $299,619,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 752,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,226,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of ABMD opened at $260.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.13 and its 200-day moving average is $266.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

