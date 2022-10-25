Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,934.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

