ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ACNB Trading Up 3.2 %

ACNB stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $291.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

About ACNB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in ACNB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACNB by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACNB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACNB by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ACNB by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.