ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
ACNB stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $291.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
