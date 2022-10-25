Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ADMP opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
