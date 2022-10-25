Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adeia and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marvell Technology 0 3 28 0 2.90

Dividends

Adeia presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $78.89, suggesting a potential upside of 105.50%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Adeia.

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Adeia pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -4.36% 17.74% 9.66% Marvell Technology -3.95% 7.94% 5.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adeia and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million 1.28 -$55.46 million ($0.38) -28.42 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 7.33 -$421.03 million ($0.26) -147.65

Adeia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

