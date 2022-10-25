Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,116.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

