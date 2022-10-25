Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Insider Transactions at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

