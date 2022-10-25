Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Aenza S.A.A. Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.