AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AerCap alerts:

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 213.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.