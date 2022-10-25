African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Trading Up 0.2%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
African Gold Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on African Gold Acquisition (AGACU)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.