Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $1,476,564.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000.

A stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

