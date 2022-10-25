Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 271.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 174.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.