Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,030 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,519,000 after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,989,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

