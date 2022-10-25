Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

