Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

