Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMOT opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.