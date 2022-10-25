AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $13,562.64 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Vikas Sinha sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $13,562.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AlloVir Stock Down 13.4 %

ALVR stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

