Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,032,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after purchasing an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.