Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 5.4 %

DH opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.