Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 506.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

