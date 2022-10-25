Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

