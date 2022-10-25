Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Polaris by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 166,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.64.

NYSE:PII opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

