Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,763 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

