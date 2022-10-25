Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,164 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CONMED by 96.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in CONMED by 6.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -20.20%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

