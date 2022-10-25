Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,805 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 282.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 34.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

MHO stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

