Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 241,292 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

