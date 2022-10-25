Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

