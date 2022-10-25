Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

