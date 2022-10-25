Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Head to Head Comparison

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 5.71% 5.68% 5.27% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpha Pro Tech and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 350.00%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.78 $6.76 million $0.28 14.75 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

