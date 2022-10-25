Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Shares Down 4.6%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 524,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,541,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Alset EHome International Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 435.93% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset EHome International

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,685,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alset EHome International

(Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.