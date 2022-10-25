Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Financial Survey

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and Anixa Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $4.41 million 120.39 -$97.09 million ($2.24) -4.83 Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 310.83 -$12.95 million ($0.47) -11.00

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altimmune. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altimmune and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Altimmune currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 183.16%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -2,788.75% -47.54% -42.99% Anixa Biosciences N/A -43.38% -41.31%

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Altimmune on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

