Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Sells C$23,736.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 1,200 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.78, for a total value of C$23,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$882,484.70.

Benjamin Gerard Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total value of C$113,280.00.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$20.61 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$14.94 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.37 million and a P/E ratio of 27.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

